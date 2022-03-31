By Trend

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov received Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kyrgyz Republic Abdullah bin Ahmad Abdallah Saleh Al-Sulaiti, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Akylbek Zhaparov noted the progressive nature of the Kyrgyz-Qatari cooperation and the existence of the necessary legal framework for further expanding cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

“There are good opportunities between our states to intensify trade and economic cooperation. Our country is interested in expanding the existing potential in this area, including through the intensification of the work of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. As a producer of environmentally friendly products, we are interested in increasing exports of meat products, dried fruits, vegetables, nuts, honey and a number of other products to Qatar,” Zhaparov said.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the issue of organizing mutual visits at the highest and high levels in 2022, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the healthcare sector, in particular the construction of medical facilities in Kyrgyzstan.

