Turkey’s light weapons manufacturer CANIK joined the 17th Defence Service Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2022 fair held in Malaysia on March 28-31, Yeni Shafak has reported.

CANIK, one of the world's leading light weapons manufacturers under Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS), as well as its subsidiary Unique Weapon Integration Solutions for Special Requirements (UNIDEF) exhibit their newest and domestic products at the fairground.

In addition to its new and innovative guns, CANIK offers the domestic national anti-aircraft CANiK M2 QCB heavy rifle and MECANIK products. The UNIDEF and UNIROBOTICS products were also showcased at the fair.

Following the successful participation in numerous defence shows, CANIK (SHOT Show in Las Vegas, USA, and IWA/Enfore Tac 2022 in Europe) aims to demonstrate Turkey's defence power with its domestic and national products around the world.

Commenting on the fair, SYS Foreign Trade Manager and Board Member Didem Aral stated that they were very pleased with the interest they received.

The year 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed moment for the Turkish defence industry. CANIK is making significant progress as a company, having participated in four international trade shows in 2022, she added.

The company will continue its fair series in Chile and the Philippines in April. Aral emphasized that it intends to participate in 17 fairs across five continents in 2022, as well as to sign significant collaborations.

“Our subsidiary, the integration giant - UNIDEF, was also the center of attention at the fair with its remarkable products. UNIDEF is a 100 percent domestic company that provides integration solutions to weapon manufacturers, filling a significant gap in this field not only in our country but also globally. All of our country's special operations units are currently outfitted with UNIDEF integration solutions,” the manager stressed.

Furthermore, UNIDEF's integration solutions are included in vehicles used by the elite protection teams of the Turkish Presidential Office, and UNIDEF solutions designed and integrated into vehicles are used by the Czech Republic Presidency, she added.

Turkish companies occupy roughly half of the fairgrounds, which are shared by 18 countries, including the United States, India, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, France, Spain, Thailand, Austria, and Malaysia. In this regard, Aral emphasized that Turkey is a significant nation not only in its own geography but also in the Asia-Pacific region.

The DSA-NATSEC Asia 2022 Fair, which is regarded as one of the world's largest defence fairs, is attended by over a thousand companies from 60 countries.

Turkey was represented at the fair, which is held every two years in Malaysia, by nearly 60 companies offering a variety of products.

