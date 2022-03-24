By Trend

The opening ceremony of the first Tashkent International Investment Forum was held in Uzbekistan on March 24, Trend reports.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a new platform for the Central Asian region, in the format of which Uzbekistan’s investment potential will be presented to international investors and businessmen.

The heads and representatives of official structures, big investment, financial and economic organizations and the companies from foreign countries, including Azerbaijan, interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries are taking part in the event.

A plenary session was held in the presence of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who delivered a speech, as part of the opening ceremony of the forum.

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, head of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Xiangchen Zhang, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih also attended the opening ceremony.

The event was moderated by the Managing Director of the Communications Department at EBRD Jonathan Charles.

The conditions created in Uzbekistan for the development of business, transport infrastructure, green energy, the financial market, as well as benefits and preferences for attracting investments in tourism, production of building materials, textile and leather products, agriculture, etc. will be discussed at the forum, which will last until March 26.

The signing ceremonies of investment and trade agreements will be also held.

The program of the forum includes round tables on such topics as "Transformation of trade flows in Central Asia and their capitalization", "Economy of poverty", "Maintaining macroeconomic stability during reforms", "New education and the future 50+", "Country platform on Uzbekistan".

There are such panel discussions as "Digitalization of transport systems", "Horizons for attracting investments in the tourism sector", "Development of value-added products", Green energy for future generations", "Trade liberalization and economic integration", "Potential of the Republic of Uzbekistan as a regional industrial hub", "Industry 4.0", "Investment potential of Central Asia", "Financial market as a driver for the development of the capital market", "Renovated production and new markets for the agricultural industry", "New stage in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure".

Moreover, the panel discussions on "Innovations in the field of mechanical engineering", "Digital transformation of retail trade", "Risks of entrepreneurship: legal regulation and settlement of investment disputes", "Electronics and electrical engineering: a look into the future", "Prospects for the development of healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry" are also held.

The fifth meeting of the Uzbek-Saudi intergovernmental commission on trade, economy, investment, technology, culture, sports and youth; the meeting of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council; business breakfasts on such topics as "Chemistry of Innovation", "Construction and Building Materials Industry", "Digitalization of the Financial Market", "Investment Potential of the Textile, Leather and Silk Industries"; the dialogues with the representatives of authorities "Expansion of the privatization program" have been organized within the forum.

The Uzbek-Chinese investment forum entitled "Industrial cooperation. New opportunities", B2B and B2G negotiations, presentations of the investment potential of the Uzbek regions are underway.

Moreover, excursions to the leading industrial enterprises created in the free economic zones of Uzbekistan, visits to the historical cities of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva will be organized for the forum participants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz