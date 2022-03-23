By Trend



The Netherlands is pleased that Turkey has undertaken a leading role in efforts to solve tensions in Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking at a press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Rutte said, "Turkey, which is one of few countries that have good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, is doing everything it can to bring about a solution."

Rutte underlined that Turkey has great political and military importance for the NATO alliance.

"Turkey is also an important partner for the European Union," he added.

