By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the German parliament on Thursday, he said in a new video message, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

According to him, during the day he held talks with partners and friends of Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that he would continue to fight for even more support for Ukraine, for even more pressure on Russia.

"For the sake of peace for us, the delegation of Ukraine speaks with the delegation of Russia. And I want all our citizens, citizens of Ukraine, to hear me now: negotiations continue, negotiations for the sake of Ukraine," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz