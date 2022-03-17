By News Center

Many Turkish humanitarian organizations are still operating in the region, providing medical and food assistance to Ukrainian refugees, Yeni Shafak has reported.

Mariglen Shehi, the European coordinator of the Turkish non-governmental organization IHH (Humanitarian Relief Foundation), stated that they provide a lot of support to Ukrainian citizens waiting at border crossings.

Shehi added that the organization provides everything from food to medical supplies to those affected by the war in Ukraine and that it distributes 2,000 loaves of bread every day in the region.

He said when the Ukrainian soldiers realized the NGO members were from Turkey, they greeted them warmly.

"The soldiers help us at the entrances and exits, as well as in some buffer zones. This is a priority not because we are helping, but because we are Turkish. When Turkey is mentioned, all doors open here," Shehi stated emphatically.

He added that some humanitarian organizations from other countries have observed their hard work and asked: "Are you not Muslims, what are you doing here?"

“We continue to work saying that Muslims do not look at the religion of the oppressed. This situation surprises foreigners," he stressed.

Three million civilians became refugees as a result of Russia's intervention in Ukraine. Ukrainians who flock to the borders of Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Slovakia are taken into the countries through the border gates in groups.

