By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 66,576 over the past day to 17,081,394, a new low since January 24, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, it reached 0.39%. As many as 3,847 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 1.13% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 46 regions, while in 39 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 3,804 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,151 over the past day versus 1,542 a day earlier, reaching 2,713,634, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,748 over the past day versus 3,096 a day earlier, reaching 1,465,194.

---