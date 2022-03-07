By Trend

Russia's servicemen transported over 140 tons of humanitarian aid to residents of Ukraine's Kherson region, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports citing the Russian media outlets.

"Humanitarian aid consisted of canned meat and fish, cereals, vegetable oil, bottled water, bakery goods and other essential products. Everyone could get food in different parts of Kherson, including on the square near the regional administration," the statement said.

The humanitarian convoy arrived in a Ukrainian city from Crimea. Along with Kherson, residents of nearby settlements are also receiving assistance from Russia.

