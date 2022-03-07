By Trend

The work of enterprises is being changed, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told citizens, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).

"Plants and factories continue working, carry out the military orders, repair the equipment, turn the war trophies into weapons," Reznikov said. "People must work in the country to fight. If you were forced to evacuate, find a job in a new area. Your help is required everywhere."

---

