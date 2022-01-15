By Trend

EU welcomes the willingness of Armenia and Turkey to work on the normalization of their relations, said Lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU Peter Stano, Trend reports.

"EU welcomes the willingness of Armenia and Turkey to work on the normalisation of their relations. Today's meeting of the Special Envoys was an important step forward & we encourage Ankara & Yerevan to make further efforts in this regard," wrote Stano on his Twitter page.

