By Trend

Georgia and Poland are preparing for the next meeting of the Polish-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of Poland told Trend.

The Commission is an important body for monitoring and promoting the development of Polish-Georgian economic cooperation, which is an opportunity to deepen cooperation and establish new projects, the source said.

"Georgia is very positively assessed by international organizations as one of the most open economies in the world in terms of investment policy, which is why we see great opportunities for Polish investors," the ministry said.

The Foreign Trade Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, which operates in Tbilisi, proves that Poland recognizes Georgia as a promising market for the development of trade and investment relations between the countries, the ministry said.

Poland has already implemented several projects in Georgia, such as the development of a computerized transit system in Georgia, the "Poland. Business Harbor" program intended for IT specialists, which provides facilitation in visa and administrative matters, as well as the possibility of receiving some funding, the source noted.

"Meanwhile, a few months ago an agreement between Poland and Georgia for the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance was signed, which concluded to the benefit of both sides," the source added.

