Turkey’s Interior Ministry has launched a special inspection on suspected terrorism-related personnel employed in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM), Yeni Shafak has reported.

On its official Twitter account, the ministry stated that the issue in question will be investigated in all aspects. It added that the special inspection was initiated for those employed in IMM with the reference to Religious Scholars Aid and Solidarity Association (DIAYDER).

The ministry stated that among the personnel employed in Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, 455 people are suspected of being affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK and the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), 80 of them with the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C), 20 of them with the Marxist–Leninist Communist Party (MLKP), two of them with the Maoist Communist Party (MKP), as well as some of them with the Gulen movement (FETO) and other terrorist organizations.

Additionally, the allegations in the indictments prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office as a result of the determinations made by the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command regarding the placement of persons affiliated with the PKK terrorist organization in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality are within the scope of the aforementioned special inspection.

