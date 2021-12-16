By Burak Karaca/ Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Anatolia Geneworks Company exports diagnostic kits and other devices to over 50 countries around the world, Yeni Shafak has reported.

The company, which produces more than 350 kinds of diagnostic kits and devices under the Anatolia Geneworks brand, exports goods to different countries such as Italy, England and France.

With its high research and development, as well as production infrastructure and expert staff the company offers a wide and diverse product portfolio, which is used in different areas from infectious diseases to GMO (genetically modified organisms) tests, from genetic diseases to detecting meat or milk types.

The coronavirus pandemic, which seriously affected the whole world, significantly increased the workload in the biotechnology field in the past two years.

In 2020, as result of the high demand Anatolia Geneworks made 20-fold growth in profit achieving $27.8 million (422 million TL) turnover, Board Chairman Alper Akyuz said.

Akyuz stressed that the company is expected to show similar results in 2021 as well. According to the ninth-month data analysis, growth has been achieved compared to the same period of 2020, he added.

Akyuz stated that they are working hard to introduce new products to the market in their new research and development center built on 12,000 square meters.

He underlined that the company continues growing in 2022 as well by reviewing its export potential.

“In 2020, we had approximately 50 million dollars export. This year is going with similar figures as well. There are several companies, we are considering opening in Europe. Germany and the Netherlands are our target countries. We can say that we will be active in Europe and the Far East in 2022,” he said.

The public offering of Anatolia Geneworks, which was carried out by a comprehensive consortium of 30 brokerage houses under the leadership of Ak Investment, on October 14-15, attracted great interest from investors.

Akyuz said that 50 percent of the income the company gets from the public offering will be spent on foreign investments. He added that 30 percent of the income will be used to create global sales and marketing network and 20 percent will be spent on research and development activities.

As one of the important initiatives in the biotechnology field, Anatolia Diagnostics and Biotechnology Inc., which was founded in 2010 by five people, produces diagnostic kits and devices used in the early diagnosis and the diagnosis of many different diseases, as well as food tests.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz