By Trend

Iran's Vice President for economic affairs Mohsen Rezaei announced that the reforms in the country's insurance industry are the priority for the government in the next Iranian year (started on March 21, 2022), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Rezaei made the remarks at the 28th "National Conference on Insurance and Development" of Iran.

He went on to say that the reform of insurance industry is the main goal of the government, in order to prevent unrealistic prices and increase economic growth."

"The government must try to reduce the cost of insurance services and increase their quality," he said. "On the other hand, life insurance field must be further developed.”

