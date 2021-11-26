By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul has said that financial courts will be established in the country, Yeni Shafak reported on November 25.

Gul made the remarks while presenting the ministry’s budget at the parliament's planning and budget committee, the report added.

“In the near future, we will establish financial courts, starting with Istanbul and our metropolitan cities,” Gul stressed.

Noting the importance of specialized courts, Gul added that the government will also create specialized trade union courts for union disputes.

Furthermore, 12,400 new personnel will be recruited for the justice organization in 2022, he underlined.

Stressing the importance of the independent judiciary, Gul highlighted the necessity of a new constitution for the country. He added that a new and civil constitution that will secure the nation’s democratic gains is the main responsibility for politics today.

“It is clear that we need a constitution based on a liberal understanding that will protect the will of the people in the strongest way possible,” he underlined.

Furthermore, the minister said that the government will also review the legislation on protecting social stability and the penalties for traffic fraud acts in the upcoming period.

Gul stated that new criminal legislation regarding the severer punishment of persistent pursuit acts that disrupt social stability or harassment against women is among the topics studied. He also reminded the work done for the protection of children's rights.

Commenting on the prolongation of the divorce cases, Gul said that most cases are prolonged due to compensation and custody demands.

“We have identified the need to develop a procedure that complies with the will of the parties and does not cause new grievances. If both parties want to divorce, the divorce proceedings will be carried out first. Other issues will be decided later. We have finalized our work on this,” Gul highlighted.

Explaining that the "vertical objection procedure" has been introduced against the arrest and judicial control decisions of the peace judgeships, Gul said that the government has abolished the practice of reviewing these decisions by the peace judgeships in case of objections.

As of January 1, 2022, the objection to the arrest will be handled by the criminal court judges of the first instance. Objection to detention will now be made in a higher court, he added.

