The Pakistan Youth Advocacy Network (PYAN) and the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), jointly organized an event dedicated to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Lahore, Pakistan.

At the opening ceremony of the event, which was held both in the audience and online format, the chairman of the PYAN Fsahat Al-Hassan, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, Acting Director-General of ICYF-ERC Vusal Gurbanov welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of the event, and noted the role of such events in the development of cultural relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Minister of Social Welfare and Beytulmal of Punjab province Syed Yaver Abbas Bukhari also spoke at the event and emphasized that the event will contribute positively to the development of connections among the youth of both countries. Additionally, Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan's fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue was highly appreciated.

During plenary discussions, Shahin Yusifli, deputy dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies of Baku State University, Jabir Huseyn, teacher of the University of Education of Pakistan, Qaisar Navab, chairman of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association, Usva Zeynab, Pakistani poet and social media expert, Danish Tarig, PYAN project manager spoke about the importance of Nizami Ganjavi's works, his contributions to medieval eastern poetry, and about the similarities between Nizami and Pakistani poet Allama Igbal's poetry. The event, which was attended by students, scientists, and experts, as well as representatives of leading public institutions of Pakistan, featured ghazals of Nizami Ganjavi.

The main purpose of holding such events by the ICYF-ERC is to introduce cultures of peoples to each other within the Islamic geography. The purpose of this event is to contribute to the study of Nizami Ganjavi's poetry in the Muslim East, to promote the humanist ideas of this poet.

It should be noted that it is the 5th international event, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi, held by ICYF-ERC.

--

