At the time when for the first time the glorious and worthy son of the ation Emomali Rahmon was elected the leader of our country, our homeland – the newly independent Tajikistan was experiencing difficult times. Bloody wars and inter-Tajik conflict, which led to the loss of many lives and property, were a great threat to the country’s unity and the existence of the Tajik nation.

Due to his wise decisions, persistence, and extraordinary courage, Emomali Rahmon saved the country from the threat of disaster, brought together the nation and returned thousands of refugees back to their homes.

Thanks to the strong will of the Tajik President, ruins were restored within a short time, grand constructions were erected, a road of Unity was built, providing all the year-round communication between all corners of the country, and automobile roads were constructed, allowing the country to get direct access to the ocean and develop relations with the countries of far and near abroad.

The most important achievements and successes of the country are the results of selfless labor and bold steps taken by Emomali Rahmon.

The reward for these extensive efforts was the love and respect that Emomali Rahmon won from the people of Tajikistan and among the tens of thousands of our compatriots abroad. He also earned huge respect from the world community that every time shows to him as to an authoritative leader of Tajikistan, an experienced politician and an exponent of universal values ​​and ideals.

The greatest achievement of Emomali Rahmon is, undoubtedly, the establishment of lasting peace and national unity. The bitter experience of internal wars in the world suggests that no single state could overcome its opponents on the battlefield and stand at the head of the state machine, management structures and military agencies, using weapons, equipment and its warriors.

By ensuring peace and national unity, Emomali Rahmon laid a solid foundation for moving towards economic recovery and the beginning of constructive affairs.

To date, the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan has been officially recognized by more than 150 countries of the world. Tajikistan has recognized the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Declaration, and other international agreements and pursues its internal and foreign policy, protecting human rights, regardless of nationality, religion, or race.

Emomali Rahmon has made a grand contribution to enhancing the international credibility and prestige of Tajikistan, in addressing global issues. Repeatedly speaking from the UN tribune, he drew the attention of the world community not only to the problems of Tajikistan but also to Afghan issues, fight against terrorism, extremism and illegal drug trafficking, the uneven progress of countries of the world, providing humanity with safe water. In particular, he has attracted the world community to address the current situation in Afghanistan, which is of grave concern.

In his meetings with representatives of foreign states and international organizations, Emomali Rahmon has consistently stressed that Tajikistan is interested in restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan and supports the inclusive government in this country with the participation of all political and ethnic groups. For instance, on September 17, 2021, during his speech at a press conference following talks with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan the President of Tajikistan noticed, that stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, as a country connecting regional and international transport networks, is especially important for neighboring countries.

President Emomali Rahmon displays a far-sighted and serious approach to important issues affecting the future of humanity. At the proposal of Emomali Rahmon, the United Nations declared 2003 the International Year of Fresh Water and 2005-2015 as the Decade for Action «Water for Life». Currently, most international and regional events are held as part of this Decade. This initiative of the President of the country is the pride of every citizen of Tajikistan.

Over thirty years of independence, under the leadership of Emomali Rahmon our country made confident steps forward on the path of building an independent democratic state. During this time, Tajikistan has had its own flag, emblem and anthem. Principal foundations of statehood –a national army and border troops have emerged and matured. Tajikistan became a member of the authoritative international organizations and established political, economic and cultural ties with most countries in the world. The fundamentals of the constitutional system and public administration were streamlined, national currency was put into circulation and national passport was recognized.

Thus, the historical merits of Emomali Rahmon consist in the fact that he took over management of the state, prevented the threat of its collapse, extinguished the flames of civil war, restored paralyzed power authorities, particularly the law enforcement bodies, created a national army and border troops, provided the conditions for consolidation of power and state, guaranteed the nation's peace, returned the refugees and displaced persons back to the homeland. He laid a solid foundation for building a new society of Tajikistan, held constitutional reform in the country, provided the political and legal basis for signing the General Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and National Accord on June 27, 1997. Emomali Rahmon brought peace between the Tajiks, which was an instructive experience for the world community. He created the conditions for national revival, marked the beginning of creative works, radically improved the socio-economic situation of the people, eliminated the threat of hunger, and contributed to the growth of political authority of the state in the international arena.

For his invaluable contribution to peace in Tajikistan and strengthening security in the region, other outstanding achievements in enhancing the friendly relations and cooperation between nations, Emomali Rahmon won high honors and awards of state and various organizations around the world.

At the new stage of constructing a young Tajik state, a fortune bestowed upon the ancient Tajik nation's unique historical personality –President Emomali Rahmon – the person, who represents the highest qualities –justice, generosity, courage, compassion and unique ability to unite the people. It is the combination of these qualities that have brought society to a high level of self-knowledge.

Thanks to the consistent efforts of Emomali Rahmon Tajikistan was rescued from the national tragedy in the late twentieth century and strengthened its state independence so that the Tajik nation after the millennium has made remarkable achievements on the path of national revival and makes confident steps to a better, more prosperous and self-sufficient future.

Material prepared

by the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan

in the Republic of Azerbaijan

--

