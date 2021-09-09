By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin has forecasted a 10-percent growth in the country’s economy by late 2021, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 8.

"My estimation is that the Turkish economy will grow by 10 percent by the end of this year," Bilgin said.

He added that the government recently signed contracts with 700,000 people working in different institutions. The government brought the wage levels of some 320,000 low-income workers to a certain point in line with the signed contracts.

Bilgin spoke about the similar measures taken in the private sector in the country.

"We have guided the private sector as well. We have created a certain base and ground for them. For this, I find the contract made in the public sector very important," the minister said.

He underlined that the government took similar steps with regard to civil servants. The minister noted that "a cumulative increase of around 32 percent" was achieved in contracts with civil servants for 2022-2023.

Commenting on the additional indicators problem, Bilgin said that the signed contract addresses this problem as well.

“We have registered 3,600 additional indicator problems with the contract. We will resolve the additional indicator issue, which is a de facto problem for all civil servants. It was recorded in this contract. Now we are preparing its work program," he said.

---

