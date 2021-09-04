By Trend

The Russian Internal Ministry will start providing plastic cards, particularly with data storage devices on compulsory dactyloscopy and photography undergone, to labor migrants and foreigners arriving in Russia for a long time from December 29, according to a draft order by the ministry obtained by TASS, Trend reports.

"To approve the form of document approving that a foreign citizen or a person without citizenship has undergone compulsory state dactyloscopy registration and photography, in the form of a card with a data storage device," the document said.

Plastic cards with electronic devices will be given if it is technically possible, while in the remaining cases the document will be issued without them. "The present order comes into force starting December 29, 2021," according to the document.

Dactyloscopy will become compulsory for labor migrants and the remaining categories of foreigners arriving in Russia for more than 90 days starting December 29, 2021.

