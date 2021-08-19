By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish engine manufacturing company TUMOSAN will produce engines for military vehicles, Turkish media reported on August 17.

TUMOSAN, which has been producing engines in the range of 48-115 hp since 1976, has launched a new generation engine, transmission and electrical-electronic subsystems projects that Turkey has to import for the defense industry.

The company continues its research and development studies mainly on military platforms, diesel engines, marine engines, transmissions, powertrains, tractors, agricultural equipment, diesel/electric forklifts and electrical/electronic system designs.

As result of its R&D studies, the company has introduced 4x4 tactical wheeled conventional and hybrid vehicle options, diesel engines up to 530 hp, transmissions with torque converter and automatic synchromesh, marine engines, aircraft arrestor system rewind motor, independent suspension system and a number of products at IDEF 2021.

The company plans to produce an engine for the “Pusat” armored combat vehicle, of which the hybrid version has been introduced at IDEF 2021.

Deputy Chairman of the company, Nuri Albayrak said that the company produces engines up to 530 horsepower and this will be increased to 750 horsepower to meet the Army’s requirements.

“Currently, the Turkish Armed Forces has nearly 5,000 vehicle equipment engines that need to be renewed. We started the first phase of these with 100 vehicles, and I hope more will follow”, Albayrak said.

Moreover, TÜMOSAN has started the assembly of 6x6 and 8x8 Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicle (OMTTZA) engines to serve the Turkish Armed Forces.

At the same time, the company continues the testing of the 4-cylinder 310 hp new generation engine on the “Pusat” 4x4 Tactical Wheeled Armored Vehicle. With the completion of the tests, the engine will be put into the service of the Turkish defense industry.

The company also started the production of marine engines that can be used in boats with an average length of 12 meters with 75, 85, 95 and 105 horsepower options.

---

