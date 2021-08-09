By Vugar Khalilov

New microbialites have been discovered in Turkey's largest Van Lake in eastern Van province, Turkish media reported on August 9.

The discovery has been made by Cumali Birol, the Head of the Adilcevaz Culture, Art and Tourism Association, and filmed by a documentary filmmaker Ali Ethem Keskin in the Adilcevaz section of Lake Van, the report said.

According to the divers, the microbialites are seen at a depth of one to six meters.

Keskin told the media that the microbialites in the Lake were very different from the places he had dived before.

“I hope this will be a very nice place for hobbyists who want to shoot underwater photography or film in the future. I hope it will make a good contribution to tourism,” he added.

The professor of the Faculty of Fisheries of the Van University, Mustafa Akkush, who studies microbialites, noted that the world's largest microbialites are in Lake Van.

The Van Lake with its 3,712 square kilometer surface area is perhaps one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, Akkush told journalists.

He added that due to its pH level and alkaline water, the Lake has an ideal ecosystem for microbialites to emerge. Lake Van is one of the most untouched areas for diving lovers and it is one of the rare ecosystems where diving lovers want to see different structures, Akkush stressed.

“As you will see in the images we will share with you, there is an incredible beauty under the water. We are waiting for the diving lovers in our country in Van Lake to see this beauty.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz