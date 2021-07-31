By Trend

At the initiative of the Turkmen side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The heads of the foreign affairs agencies discussed the organization and holding of the upcoming regular Consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, which will be held in Turkmenistan on August 5-6, 2021.

R.Kazakbaev and R.Meredov discussed the content of the upcoming event, paying special attention to the draft multilateral documents that are planned to be adopted within the framework of the meeting.

The parties expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia will be implemented at a high organizational level and will give futher impulse to strengthening and expanding regional cooperation

Also, a constructive exchange of views took place on the organization of a number of important events planned within the framework of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

