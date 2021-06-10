By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive at the Geneva summit on Wednesday, June 16, the day of negotiations with his US counterpart Joe Biden, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed TASS on Thursday, Trend reports.

"[Putin will arrive in Geneva] on the day of the talks," he said when asked whether the head of state plans to arrive in Switzerland on the eve of the summit or on the day of the meeting.

On Thursday, a Swiss foreign ministry spokesperson told TASS that the two leaders would hold a meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva.

The 18th-century villa is located in the city’s largest park on the banks of Lake Geneva. It is closed to visitors on June 8-18.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents will discuss the current state of Russian-US relations and their prospects for development, strategic stability, as well as current issues of the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz