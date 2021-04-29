By Vafa Ismayilova

A monument recently erected to India's prominent political and public figure and the leader of the Indian liberation movement against the colonialists, Mahatma Gandhi, has been set on fire in Yerevan, Day.az has reported.

The footage of burning of the monument has been posted on Telegram.

Earlier, Yerevan residents threw eggs at the monument to Gandhi, who, in their opinion, was "a friend of [founder of the Republic of Turkey] Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and Azerbaijanis, an Armenophobe and even a fascist".

The Armenians also demolished the memorial plaque with the name of Gandhi, which they demolished.

"It is obvious that for the Armenian society, which is erecting a monument to the Nazi henchman Garegin Nzhdeh, friendship with the Indian people does not matter. To such extent that it dares to make harsh and insulting attacks on the legendary spiritual leader of India," Day.az commented.

It should be recalled that earlier a monument erected as a sign of friendship between Israel and Armenia and a monument dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust was desecrated in Yerevan.

Armenians’ violence against Azerbaijanis, Turks and their supporters revived following U.S. President Joe Biden’s statement that described the events of 1915 in the Ottoman era as “genocide” against Armenians.

On April 24, President Aliyev described the decision as “a historic mistake” and “unacceptable”.

Aliyev said that Biden’s statement seriously damages the emerging cooperation tendencies in the region, adding that Azerbaijan stands by Turkey.

Turkey is against presenting the 1915 incidents as “genocide”, rather calling them a tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians suffered casualties in the heat of World War I.