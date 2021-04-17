By Trend

A number of international documents have been signed in Turkmenistan, Trend reports, citing Turkmenistan: Golden Age electronic newspaper.

The following documents were signed: the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for 2021-2023; the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the International Energy Agency on cooperation in the energy sector; the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Office of the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities on Language and Cultural Diversity.

The following documents were also signed: the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Memorandum of Understanding on Central Asia and Caucasus Regional Nutrition Capacity Development and Partnership Platform between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNICEF.

The memorandum was signed within the framework of the forum " International cooperation of independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan in the name of peace and trust".

From January through March 2021, 461 meetings of various levels were held online. The legal framework of Turkmenistan's international relations has been supplemented by 31 documents signed during the year.