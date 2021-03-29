By Trend

The gap between rich and poor countries in the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the global COVAX initiative is growing every day, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, Trend reports referring to foreign media.

“The unequal distribution of anti-coronavirus vaccines is not only a moral shame but also economic and epidemiological self-destruction. As long as the virus spreads, people will continue to die. Trade and travel will remain volatile and economic recovery will be delayed even further,” Ghebreyesus said during an online conference on global immunization hosted by the UAE.

The WHO director-general called on the countries of the world to start vaccination against coronavirus infection in the first 100 days of 2021.

