By Trend

Kazakhstan’s Association of Tour Operators has called on the airlines to require tourists to take a COVID-19 PCR test up to 72 hours prior to the flight to the country, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The requirement is to take effect starting from March 20, 2021, and will be obligatory for all tourists arriving from Egypt, the UAE, Maldives, Sri-Lanka, and Turkey in all the cities of Kazakhstan.

The tourists without a COVID-19 PCR test with a negative result may not be allowed to fly to the country.

Such a decision was taken due to the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases, with the two cities of the country reimposing lockdowns.

According to Inna Rey, President of Kazakhstan’s Association of Tour Operators, the Kazakh Government urged the tourist companies to make sure the tourists take a COVID-19 PCR test before returning to the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz