By Trend

Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Turdubayev met with an Uzbek delegation headed by Uzbek Minister of Energy Alisher Sultanov, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The meeting was held as part of the implementation of agreements reached between Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In his welcoming speech, Minister Turdubayev noted with great satisfaction that the agreements reached the day before are beginning to be implemented today.

In turn, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Alisher Sultanov noted the great potential between the specialized state bodies of the two countries, which should be implemented in the near future.

During the meeting, the sides decided to sign a protocol decision on the establishment of a joint coordinating committee between the ministries to develop a comprehensive program of step-by-step actions ("road map") on the implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 project, as well as cooperation in the coal mining and oil and gas sectors.

The design capacity of Kambar-Ata HPP-1 is 1,900 MW. It will take 11 years to achieve this design capacity.

As reported in 2015, the first option envisaged the capacity of the HPP of 1,860 megawatts, the construction cost will be about $3 billion, the second option capacity - about 860-890 megawatts, the cost - about $2 billion.

The height of the dam and the amount of financing will depend on the capacity.

