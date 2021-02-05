By Trend

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliyev met with Prof. Fahrettin Altun, the Director of Communications of the Republic of Turkey, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the parties noted the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation and hold in 2021 an high-level visits and the 5th meeting of the Higher Council for Strategic Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkey.

The sides also discussed the activities of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, whose Board of Trustees from the Turkish side is chaired by Fahrettin Altun.

