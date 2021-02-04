By Trend

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati and Chairman of the State-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) Salem Chalabi discussed the methods of using Iran's central bank's resources on Wednesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Hemmati met and held talks with Chalabi on Wednesday.

The two sides reviewed the methods of using Iranian Central Bank's resources.

Under the talks, Iran is supposed to have access to financial resources from gas exports to Iraq.

