By Trend

A Turkish ship called Mozart was hijacked by pirates off the coast of Guinea, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Nineteen people were onboard the ship that sailed from Lagos, Nigeria to the Cape Town, South Africa.

Pirates killed the second engineer of the ship Farman Isayilov and took 15 people hostage.

Pirates are currently awaiting communication to reach an agreement.

