Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan inflicted at least $38.4 billion in damage to Armenia and the Armenian people, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Military Insurance Fund Mesrop Manukyan wrote on his Facebook page on January 12, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

Pashinyan inflicted human losses worth $7 billion, including about 4,500 dead and missing servicemen, about 5,000 disabled people of the first group, about 6,000 disabled people of the second group, said Manukyan.

“The damage to the defense system done by the Armenian PM is about $2 billion, losses in the banking system - about $1 billion, damage to infrastructure - about $2 billion,” he said.

