More than 570,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, pushing a total number of infections to 76.85 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 11,400 to exceed 1.71 million.

As of 19.44 (GMT+4) on December 23, as many as 76,858,506 coronavirus cases and 1,711,498 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 570,357 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,496.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 43% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (247,875). Europe goes second (244,053 cases) followed by South East Asia (34,484).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (17,895,109), followed by India (10,099,066), Brazil (7,263,619), Russia (2,933,753), France (2,448,543), the UK (2,110,318), Italy (1,977,370), Spain (1,829,903), Germany (1,554,920), Argentina (1,547,138), Colombia (1,518,067), and Mexico (1,325,915).

