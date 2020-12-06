By Trend

The opposition political forces of Armenia, which held a rally and march in the center of Yerevan on Saturday, demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports citing TASS.

Representative of the Dashnaktsutyun party Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that Pashinyan must resign before 12:00 (GMT+4) on December 8. "We demand that Pashinyan resigns by 12:00 Tuesday. If he does not leave, then we will start protests throughout the country," he said.

