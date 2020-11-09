By Trend

Interim head of the National Security Service of Armenia Mikael Hambartsumyan has been dismissed from his post, Trend reports with reference to Armenian media.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed President Armen Sarkissian with a corresponding proposal. By presidential decree, Mikael Hambartsumyan was removed from the post of both Deputy Director of the National Security Service and acting Director of the National Security Service.

By another decree of President Sargsyan, Armen Abazyan was appointed Director of the National Security Service of Armenia.

This is the fourth time since 2018 that the head of the National Security Service has been dismissed from the post. Mikael Hambartsumyan was appointed acting Director of the National Security Service on October 8, after the dismissal of Argishti Karamyan. Before them, Artur Vanesyan and Eduard Martirosyan worked on this position.

