By Trend

French journalists who arrived in Armenia and the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are spreading the coronavirus, some Armenians claim via social networks, Trend reports.

They believe that French journalists are carriers of the coronavirus and are spreading the infection, which poses a threat to the army as well.

Publishing statuses on social networks, some Armenians warn French journalists not to come to Karabakh.

