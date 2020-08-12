By Trend

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania amounted to over $645.3 million over first four months of 2020, compared to $533.4 million during the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Romania in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 2.3 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 1.8 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to Romania amounted to $620.2 million over the period from January through April 2020 compared to $511.1 million during the same period of 2019.

Romania’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to 3.4 percent during the reporting period of 2020, compared to 2.8 percent during the same period of 2019.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s import from Romania amounted to $25.07 million over the reporting period compared to $22.2 million during the same period of 2019.

Romania’s total share in Kazakhstan’s import reached 0.3 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is flat year-on-year compared to 0.2 percent during the same period of 2019.

Total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover made up $28.1 million over the period from Jan. through Apr. 2020 which indicates a decrease from $28.8 million during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $18.3 million during the reporting period of 2020 ($18.5 million in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $9.8 million ($10.3 million in the same period of 2019).

