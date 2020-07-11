By Trend

Turkmenistan may participate in the implementation of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) projects related to digital technologies, Trend reports with reference to the “Zolotoy Vek” (Golden age) newspaper.

The representatives of UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education invited the Turkmen side to participate in the implementation of a number of projects related to digital technologies during a a videoconference

During the meeting, the parties expressed interest in increasing cooperation. In particular, priority areas of bilateral partnership were discussed.

The sides attach special importance to increasing cooperation in such areas as education, science, innovative technologies, protection and restoration of historical and architectural monuments. In particular, big attention is paid to the implementation of promising scientific and educational projects.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and the UNESCO have discussed the implementation and monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan and UNESCO signed a Framework agreement on the establishment of the Turkmenistan-UNESCO Еrust Fund on July 16, 2015. Under this agreement, peace and intercultural dialogue, education, cultural heritage, rapprochement of cultures are the major areas of cooperation.

