Kazakhstan will take measures to reduce CO2 emissions in country’s civil aviation, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

The country will make these steps measures as it has become a member of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Currently, civil aviation accounts for up to 2 percent of global CO2 emissions from human activities world-wide. Considering this environmental impact, a global market-based CORSIA measure was approved in October 2016 to address any annual increase in total CO2 emissions from international flights.

CORSIA, as a part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) basket of climate mitigation measures, is designed to ensure carbon neutrality by offsetting CO2 emissions from international flights. The goal is to reduce aviation net CO2 emissions to 50 percent of 2005 emissions. This means improving fuel efficiency and stabilizing CO2 emissions.

CORSIA has three implementation phases starting from 2021. Starting from 2026, participation in the program is mandatory for all international flights.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan has been working for some time with ICAO experts on issues of carbon offsetting and reduction for international aviation.

In June 2020, Director General of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan Peter Griffiths, has officially confirmed participation in CORSIA in a letter to ICAO's Secretary General Fang Liu.

To date, 85 States, representing 76.76% of International Aviation Activities, have expressed their willingness to participate in the voluntary phase (2021-2023).

