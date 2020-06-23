By Trend

Four new multi-functional Mi-35M attack helicopters arrived at the air base of Kazakhstan’s Air Force, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense.

The helicopters were received within the framework of the ongoing rearmament in the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Helicopters were supplied within the framework of military-technical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, as well as an agreement between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense and Russian Rosoboronexport enterprise.

Mi-35M is the world’s only multirole attack helicopter capable of effective fire engagement, transportation of up to 8 fully-equipped troops, munitions or other cargos weighing up to 1,500 kg inside a cargo cabin and up to 2,400 kg with an external sling, evacuation of the injured and delivery of technical personnel to the independent basing areas.

Rosoboronexport’s activities are aimed at the consolidation of Russia’s military and political foothold in various regions across the globe, preservation of the country’s position among global exporters of MG.

Rosoboronexport observes trends in the development of the global arms market and uses targeted marketing efforts in order to expand its geography, enlarge its portfolio and increase export volumes of Russian military and double-purpose products.

