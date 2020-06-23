By Trend

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia held an Investors Council Meeting on June 22, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the government administration.

During the meeting held in a video format, the participants reviewed recommendations for the promotion of investments in Georgia and measures implemented for improvement of the investment climate in the country. The discussion focused on the facilitated development of the capital market, implemented and planned reforms in the energy and education sectors, and attraction of more foreign direct investments (FDI) to the agriculture sector.

Giorgi Gakharia once again stressed the role born by the Investors Council in the development of the private sector.

It was also noted that the government of Georgia is working together with international and local experts on a Long-Term Economic Recovery Plan, which will prioritize support towards investments and enabling policy advancements.

---

