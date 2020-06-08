By Akbar Mammadov

Armenia has registered more than hundred thousand COVID-19 infection cases, Armenian Prime Minister Niko Pashinayn said on his Facebook page on June 7.

“According to scientific research, there are currently more than 100,000 carriers of the infection in Armenia,” Pashinyan wrote.

It should be noted that Armenian PM and his family has also been infected with coronavirus.

Thus, the number of infected persons has reached 13,130.

On June 7, 766 people were infected with coronavirus, and 10 died in Armenia. The country's total coronavirus-related deaths have reached 200.

