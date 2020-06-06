By Trend

Kyrgyzstan on Saturday confirmed 38 new COVID - 19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 1974, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 3 were imported ones, 29 of them are citizens already under medical observation and 6 cases of unknown sources, the country's Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said at his daily briefing.

He also added that 11 medical workers were among the newly confirmed cases, in total 389 medical workers were contracted COVID-19, recoveries among them made 273.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 1360 people have recovered from the virus, including 20 patients who were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 592 people are in hospitals, and 2 patients are being treated in intensive care.

In total, 1736 people who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation and another 8194 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors.

5050 tests were carried out the past day.

