By Trend

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava met with Ambassador of Poland to Georgia Mariusz Mashkevich, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Economics Genadi Arveladze and Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili.

The parties discussed the possibility of resuming direct air communication and cooperation in the field of tourism between the countries within the framework of a safe tourist corridor.

According to the minister of economy, in recent years, the number of visitors from Poland to Georgia has increased, and this was facilitated by direct air communication with several Poland's cities.

Turnava expressed hope that Poland will become one of those countries from which Georgia will be able to receive travelers to whom safe travel services will be offered.

Mashkevich noted successful actions of the Georgian government to prevent the spread of coronavirus and stressed noted that this contributes to the positioning of Georgia as a safe tourist destination.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz