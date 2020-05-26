By Trend

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has congratulated the Muslims living in Georgia on the occasion of Ramadan, Trend reports via the prime minister's press office.

Giorgi Gakharia met with Muslim religious leaders at the government administration on May 25.

During the meeting, Gakharia emphasized the multi-century long tradition of peaceful coexistence of representatives of different nationalities and religions in Georgia.

“It is a great honor for us to have the opportunity to congratulate our Muslim citizens on the occasion of Ramadan. This is a day of reconciliation, warmth, love, and caring for each other. I once again congratulate every Muslim on this great holiday,” Gakharia said.

Muslim religious leaders of Georgia thanked the prime minister for his assistance to the Muslim community in recent years.

---

