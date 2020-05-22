By Trend

The U.S. government has announced allocation of additional $3 million to Uzbekistan through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), as part of a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing the US Embassy in Tashkent.

The overall direct US government contribution in support of Uzbekistan will reach $5.92 million, of which USAID has already provided approximately $3.8 million.

"With this and previously announced funding, the US government supports Uzbekistan's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by providing advice and technical assistance to prevent the spread of infection in medical and diagnostic facilities," the US Embassy said.

USAID's programs in Uzbekistan also aim to prepare laboratory systems for large-scale testing and improve treatment of infected patients. In addition, they facilitate interaction with local communities by providing accurate information to vulnerable populations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, the US Government has allocated $100,000 for purchase and distribution of essential supplies to families affected by the disaster of the Sardobin water reservoir in Syrdarya region.

