By Trend

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili held a video conversation with Chief Executive Officer of Group ADP Augustin de Romanet, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

The sides discussed the safe transportation of passengers in Georgia in order to facilitate the flow of foreign tourists and quickly restore tourism.

Group ADP, formerly Aéroports de Paris or ADP (Paris Airports), is an international airport operator based in Paris. It operates 26 international airports, and owns 46,1 percent of TAV Airports Holding and 8 percent of the Schiphol Group.

Georgia's Tbilisi and Batumi international airports are operated by TAV Georgia, the daughter company of Turkey-based TAV Airports Holding, one of the world’s leading airport operators.

Earlier, during a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Augustin de Romanet said that France wants to work out a plan to attract airline companies, create new routes and make Georgia a popular destination for tourists.

The parties also discussed prospects deepening bilateral cooperation and noted the importance of development of tourism for the Georgian economy.

"Georgian history and Georgian nature are impressive, so we should attract tourists from all around the world to the country,” said Romanet.

It was stressed that Tbilisi International Airport has an opportunity to develop and serve additional 5 million passengers a year.

Having expressed the company's interest in investing in Georgia, Romanet added that Group ADP is ready to send high-qualified specialists to Tbilisi and Batumi international airports within the framework of cooperation on development of these airports.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz