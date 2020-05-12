By Trend

The Council of Europe underlines that in order to ensure mobility in a secure and well-managed environment, the successful implementation of existing visa liberalisation action plans through continuous fulfilment of relevant benchmarks, and of the visa facilitation and readmission agreements is essential, Trend reports citing the Council of Europe.

“The possibility to launch new visa liberalization dialogues with the remaining countries, whose citizens require visas to travel to the EU, will be considered, in due course, if conditions allow, provided that well-managed and secure mobility conditions are in place, including through the satisfactory implementation of the visa facilitation and readmission agreements,” reads the CoE document.

The Council recalls the mutual benefits and responsibilities from the visa suspension mechanism and notes that the high number of unfounded asylum applications by some Eastern partner countries nationals in the EU

Member States raises concerns.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a joint policy initiative which aims to deepen and strengthen relations between the European Union (EU), its Member States and its six Eastern neighbours: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova and Armenia.

---

