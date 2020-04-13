By Trend

The United Arab Emirates is committed to reducing oil production from its current level of 4.1 million barrels per day (MBOPD), energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said in a tweet on Sunday, Trend reports citing Retuers.

“In line with the OPEC+ agreement, the UAE is committed to reducing production from its current production level of 4.1 mbopd,” Al Mazrouei tweeted.

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations agreed on Sunday to cut output by a record amount, representing around 10% of global supply, to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

