By Trend

Considering the speed of the coronavirus spread, the country might have 350-400 confirmed cases of the infection by the end of this week, Head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said, Trend reports on April 8 citing Georgian media.

As he noted, every following week the number of new cases might double.

Therefore, the situation in second half of April and the first two weeks of May would be rather severe, Gamkrelidze added.

He went on to say that, being a respiratory infection COVID-19 might step back in summer; moreover, it might annually return as a seasonal virus.

Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Tengiz Tsertsvadze said that the number of new cases of coronavirus will not exceed one hundred per day in Georgia in near future.

According to him, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country will range between 1,000-2,000 cases, while the virus will start declining in mid-May.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 208 in Georgia on April 8.

According to the official data, 46 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Three people died of COVID-19 in the country.

There are 4,674 people under quarantine, and 362 persons – in inpatient care.

